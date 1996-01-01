3. Chemical Reactions
Polyatomic Ions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oxyanions that contain elements in the same group of the periodic table have an analogous formula and are also named in a similar convention. Referring to this information, predict the chemical formula of dihydrogen arsenite.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H2AsO4–
B
H2AsO3–
C
H2AsO3–
D
H2AsO32–