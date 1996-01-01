12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the molecule ICl5 showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the I-Cl bond?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I(sp3d2)-Cl(sp3)
B
I(sp3d)-Cl(sp3)
C
I(sp3d2)-Cl(p)
D
I(sp3d2)-Cl(s)