6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a balanced reaction equation for the reaction of hydrogen gas and an aqueous solution of silver nitrate. Refer to the activity series.
Provide a balanced reaction equation for the reaction of hydrogen gas and an aqueous solution of silver nitrate. Refer to the activity series.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H2(g) + AgNO3(aq) → HNO3(aq) + Ag(s)
B
H2(g) + 2 AgNO3(aq) → 2 HNO3(aq) + 2 Ag(s)
C
2 H2(g) + AgNO3(aq) → 2 HNO3(aq) + Ag(s)
D
H(g) + AgNO3(aq) → HNO3(aq) + Ag(s)