8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
8. Thermochemistry Thermal Equilibrium
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 55.5-g copper block, initially at 20.9 °C is submerged in an unknown mass of water at 78.2 °C, in an insulated container. The final temperature of the mixture upon reaching thermal equilibrium is 45.5 °C. What is the mass of the water?
A 55.5-g copper block, initially at 20.9 °C is submerged in an unknown mass of water at 78.2 °C, in an insulated container. The final temperature of the mixture upon reaching thermal equilibrium is 45.5 °C. What is the mass of the water?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
385 g
B
3.85 g
C
3.85 kg
D
38.5 g