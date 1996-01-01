15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methane reacts with bromine in gas phase to produce bromomethane. The reaction is found to follow a radical mechanism and takes place in several steps. The three main mechanistic steps that produce the product are:
Step 1: Br2(g) → 2 Br(g) (fast)
Step 2: Br(g) + CH4(g) → HBr(g) + CH3(g) (slow)
Step 3: CH3(g) + Br(g) → CH3Br (fast)
Using the above mechanism, write an equation for the overall reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 Br(g) + CH4(g) → CH3Br(g) + HBr(g)
B
Br2(g) + CH4(g) → CH3Br(g) + HBr(g)
C
2 Br2(g) + CH4(g) → CH3Br(g) + HBr(g)
D
Br2(g) + CH4(g) → CH3Br(g) + 2 HBr(g)