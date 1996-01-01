Methane reacts with bromine in gas phase to produce bromomethane. The reaction is found to follow a radical mechanism and takes place in several steps. The three main mechanistic steps that produce the product are:

Step 1: Br 2 (g) → 2 Br(g) (fast)

Step 2: Br(g) + CH 4 (g) → HBr(g) + CH 3 (g) (slow)

Step 3: CH 3 (g) + Br(g) → CH 3 Br (fast)

Using the above mechanism, write an equation for the overall reaction.