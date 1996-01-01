11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Born Haber Cycle
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Born Haber Cycle
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Born–Haber cycle is an approach to studying energy changes during the formation of a crystalline solid. Using the Born–Haber cycle, determine lattice energy for MgCl2. Use the following values:
ΔHsub for magnesium = 148 kJ/mol
IE1 and IE2 for magnesium = 737 kJ/mol and 1450 kJ/mol, respectively
Bond energy for Cl—Cl = 239 kJ/mol
EA for chlorine = −348.5 kJ/mol
Enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f) for MgCl2(s) = −641.3 kJ/mol
The Born–Haber cycle is an approach to studying energy changes during the formation of a crystalline solid. Using the Born–Haber cycle, determine lattice energy for MgCl2. Use the following values:
ΔHsub for magnesium = 148 kJ/mol
IE1 and IE2 for magnesium = 737 kJ/mol and 1450 kJ/mol, respectively
Bond energy for Cl—Cl = 239 kJ/mol
EA for chlorine = −348.5 kJ/mol
Enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f) for MgCl2(s) = −641.3 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–2336.6 kJ/mol
B
–2518.3 kJ/mol
C
–2487.1 kJ/mol
D
–2933.0 kJ/mol