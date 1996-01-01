The Born–Haber cycle is an approach to studying energy changes during the formation of a crystalline solid. Using the Born–Haber cycle, determine lattice energy for MgCl 2 . Use the following values:

ΔH sub for magnesium = 148 kJ/mol

IE1 and IE2 for magnesium = 737 kJ/mol and 1450 kJ/mol, respectively

Bond energy for Cl—Cl = 239 kJ/mol

EA for chlorine = −348.5 kJ/mol

Enthalpy of formation (ΔH° f ) for MgCl 2 (s) = −641.3 kJ/mol