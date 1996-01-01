8. Thermochemistry
Formation Equations
Give the equation for the formation of KClO4(s) from the standard states of its elements and determine its ΔH°f
K(s) + 1/2 Cl2(g) + 2 O2(g) → KClO4(s) ΔH°f = -432.8 kJ/mol
K(g) + 1/2 Cl2(g) + 2 O2(g) → KClO4(s) ΔH°f = -521.8 kJ/mol
K(g) + 1/2 Cl2(g) + 4 O(g) → KClO4(s) ΔH°f = -1518.6 kJ/mol
K(g) + Cl(g) + 4 O(g) → KClO4(s) ΔH°f = -1639.9 kJ/mol