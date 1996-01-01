6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 20 mL, 0.750 M silver carbonate solution and 50 mL, 1.35 M sodium bromide reacts according to the reaction below:
Ag2CO3(aq) + NaBr(aq) → AgBr(s) + Na2CO3(aq)
Calculate the percent yield if 3.64 g of solid AgBr precipitate was obtained.
A 20 mL, 0.750 M silver carbonate solution and 50 mL, 1.35 M sodium bromide reacts according to the reaction below:
Ag2CO3(aq) + NaBr(aq) → AgBr(s) + Na2CO3(aq)
Calculate the percent yield if 3.64 g of solid AgBr precipitate was obtained.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
80.61 %
B
53.98 %
C
64.65 %
D
74.12 %