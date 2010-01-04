17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate [OH–] for a solution with [H+] = 1.6 × 10–8 M and determine if the solution is neutral, acidic, or basic.
Calculate [OH–] for a solution with [H+] = 1.6 × 10–8 M and determine if the solution is neutral, acidic, or basic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[OH–] = 7.8 × 10–5 MThe solution is basic.
B
[OH–] = 1.0 × 10–7 MThe solution is neutral.
C
[OH–] = 6.3 × 10–7 MThe solution is basic.
D
[OH–] = 1.4 × 10–10 MThe solution is acidic.