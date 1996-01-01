14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is methylene glycol more soluble in water or in benzene? What are the intermolecular forces between the more soluble solvent and methylene glycol?
Is methylene glycol more soluble in water or in benzene? What are the intermolecular forces between the more soluble solvent and methylene glycol?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
water; dispersion, dipole–dipole, hydrogen bonding
B
benzene; dispersion
C
benzene; dispersion, dipole-dipole
D
benzene; hydrogen bonding