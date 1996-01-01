6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Metals in nature can be found as free metals and some are found in ores as compounds. For example, platinum can be found as an isolated metal, copper can be extracted from copper(II) sulfide ore by roasting in the presence of air, and zinc can be extracted from zinc(II) oxide by reduction with carbon. Referring to the activity series, identify which of the following metals could be extracted from its oxide via reduction with carbon.
Metals in nature can be found as free metals and some are found in ores as compounds. For example, platinum can be found as an isolated metal, copper can be extracted from copper(II) sulfide ore by roasting in the presence of air, and zinc can be extracted from zinc(II) oxide by reduction with carbon. Referring to the activity series, identify which of the following metals could be extracted from its oxide via reduction with carbon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
gold (Au)
B
iron (Fe)
C
potassium (K)
D
calcium (Ca)