18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The images below show the titration curves of equal amounts of weak and strong monoprotic acid titrated with the same concentration of strong base.
Which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Graph a corresponds to the titration of a strong acid and graph b to the weak acid.
B
Graph a corresponds to the titration of a weak acid and graph b to the strong acid
C
Both graph a and b shows the titration of weak acids
D
Both graph a and b shows the titration of strong acids
E
None of the above