12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of [10]annulene, C10H10, is shown below. Focusing only on the π bonds (σ bonds are not included), the π molecular orbital of [10]annulene can be described by the following energy diagram:
Determine the hybridization of each carbon atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All of the carbons are sp3 hybridized.
B
All of the carbons are sp hybridized.
C
All of the carbons are sp2 hybridized.