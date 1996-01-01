12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the molecule H2S showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the S-H bond?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S(sp3)-H(sp3)
B
S(sp3)-H(sp)
C
S(sp3)-H(s)
D
S(sp)-H(sp3)