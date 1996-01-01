16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given reaction, provide the Kc expression and determine if it is homogenous or heterogenous:
H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g)
For the given reaction, provide the Kc expression and determine if it is homogenous or heterogenous:
H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The equilibrium is homogenous.
B
The equilibrium is homogenous.
C
The equilibrium is heterogenous.
D
The equilibrium is heterogenous.