A student accidentally spills 600 mL of 0.300 M HCl solution on a table. Calculate the mass of Na 2 CO 3 required to completely neutralize the acid. The neutralization reaction is 2 HCl(aq) + Na 2 CO 3 (aq) → 2 NaCl(aq) + CO 2 (g) + H 2 O(l).