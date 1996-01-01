6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student accidentally spills 600 mL of 0.300 M HCl solution on a table. Calculate the mass of Na2CO3 required to completely neutralize the acid. The neutralization reaction is 2 HCl(aq) + Na2CO3(aq) → 2 NaCl(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.02 g
B
7.97 g
C
8.31 g
D
9.54 g