Redox Reactions
119PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following half-reactions that occur in an electrochemical cell:
Ox: Fe(s) → Fe3+(aq, 0.200 M) + 3 e–
Red: PbO2(s) + 4 H+(aq, 2.10 M) + SO42–(aq, 1.60 M) + 2 e– → PbSO4(s) + 2 H2O(l)
Determine the cell potential at 25.0°C.
A
1.67 V
B
2.88 V
C
1.78 V
D
1.33 V