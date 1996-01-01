16. Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following will occur when O2 is added to the following reaction at equilibrium?
CH4 (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ CO2 (g) + H2O (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will shift to the left
B
The reaction will shift to the right
C
The reaction will remain unchanged.