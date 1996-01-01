14. Solutions
Boiling Point Elevation
14. Solutions Boiling Point Elevation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 36.3 g of ibuprofen (MW = 206.3 g/mol) is dissolved in 235 g ethanol, the resulting solution boils at 0.90 °C higher than pure ethanol. Calculate the value of Kb (boiling point constant) for ethanol.
When 36.3 g of ibuprofen (MW = 206.3 g/mol) is dissolved in 235 g ethanol, the resulting solution boils at 0.90 °C higher than pure ethanol. Calculate the value of Kb (boiling point constant) for ethanol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.52 °C•kg/mol
B
1.2 °C•kg/mol
C
2.4 °C•kg/mol
D
1.8 °C•kg/mol