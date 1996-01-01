15. Chemical Kinetics
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the balanced chemical equation for the overall reaction of the following mechanism:
2SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2SO3(g) Faster, reversible
SO3(g) + H2O(l) → H2SO4(aq) Slower, rate-determining
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2SO2(g) + H2O(l) → H2SO4(aq)
B
2SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2H2SO4(aq)
C
SO2(g) + O2(g) + 2H2O(l) → 2H2SO4(aq)
D
2SO2(g) + O2(g) + 2H2O(l) → 2H2SO4(aq)