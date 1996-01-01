15.0 M KOH was used to titrate a 150 mL solution containing aqueous HCl and HBr. 17.5 mL of base were needed to neutralize the acid. The Cl— and Br— ions were then precipitated as CuCl and CuBr by the addition of aqueous CuNO3. The copper halides produced had a mass of 34.23 g. What are the HCl and HBr molarities in the initial solution?