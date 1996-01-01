3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
3. Chemical Reactions Combustion Analysis
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following data were obtained from experiments to determine the molecular formula of aniline, a precursor of urethane, which is made up only of carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen. Combustion analysis of 11.65-g gives 7.96 g of H2O and 1.75 g of N2. Aniline has a molar of 93 g/mol. What is the molecular formula of aniline?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C5H6N2
B
C6H8N2
C
C6H7N
D
C10H9N
E
C5H5N5