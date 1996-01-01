The following data were obtained from experiments to determine the molecular formula of aniline, a precursor of urethane, which is made up only of carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen. Combustion analysis of 11.65-g gives 7.96 g of H 2 O and 1.75 g of N 2 . Aniline has a molar of 93 g/mol. What is the molecular formula of aniline?