6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lead (ll) nitrate and ammonium iodide react to form lead(lI) iodide and ammonium nitrate according to the following reaction:
Pb(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 NH4I (aq) → PbI2 (s) + 2 NH4NO3 (aq)
How many mL of a 0.178 M ammonium iodide solution is required to react with 232 mL of a 0.355 M Lead (ll) nitrate solution? And how many moles of lead(lI) iodide are formed from this reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
462.7 mL, 0.4627 mol
B
925.4 mL, 0.1647 mol
C
462.7 mL, 0.2313 mol
D
925.4 mL, 0.08235 mol