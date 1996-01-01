Lead (ll) nitrate and ammonium iodide react to form lead(lI) iodide and ammonium nitrate according to the following reaction:

Pb(NO 3 ) 2 (aq) + 2 NH 4 I (aq) → PbI 2 (s) + 2 NH 4 NO 3 (aq)

How many mL of a 0.178 M ammonium iodide solution is required to react with 232 mL of a 0.355 M Lead (ll) nitrate solution? And how many moles of lead(lI) iodide are formed from this reaction?