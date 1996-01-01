16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction chamber initially contains a mixture of NO(g) and Cl2(g) at 1069 K, with pressures of 4.564 atm and 2.801 atm, respectively. The following reaction occurs: 2 NO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 NOCl(g). Calculate the value of Kc if the total pressure at equilibrium is 5.45 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30.7
B
1.55×103
C
2.70×103
D
0.35