A reaction chamber initially contains a mixture of NO(g) and Cl 2 (g) at 1069 K, with pressures of 4.564 atm and 2.801 atm, respectively. The following reaction occurs: 2 NO(g) + Cl 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NOCl(g). Calculate the value of K c if the total pressure at equilibrium is 5.45 atm.