8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
8. Thermochemistry Hess's Law
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the enthalpy of the reaction using Hess's law
FeS2 + 5/2 O2 → FeO + 2 SO2
Given the following data
Fe + 2 S → → FeS2 ΔH = -178.2 kJ/mol
Fe + 1/2 O2 → FeO ΔH = -272.0 kJ/mol
S + O2 → SO2 ΔH = −296.8 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−1044 kJ/mol
B
1044 kJ/mol
C
687.4 kJ/mol
D
−687.4 kJ/mol