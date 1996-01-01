13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 294.5 K, the compound octylcyanobiphenyl undergoes a phase transition from the crystalline solid phase to a liquid crystal phase. Upon increasing the temperature to 306.5 K, it undergoes another liquid crystal phase transition.
Identify which among the following diagrams depicts the liquid crystal formed at 294.5 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D