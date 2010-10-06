19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
103PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn , and ΔG°rxn for the following reaction?
PCl3 (l) → PCl3 (g)
Is the reaction spontaneous? If not, will changing the temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should it be increased or decreased?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS°rxn = 0.53 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = 6.1x102 kJ
ΔG°rxn = -7.6x102 kJ
The reaction is spontaneous.
B
ΔS°rxn = 0.095 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = 33 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 33 kJ
The reaction is nonspontaneous but it can be made spontaneous by decreasing the temperature.
C
ΔS°rxn = 0.095 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = 33 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 4.5 kJ
The reaction is nonspontaneous but it can be made spontaneous by increasing the temperature.
D
ΔS°rxn = -0.095 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = 33 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 4.5 kJ
The reaction is nonspontaneous but it cannot be made spontaneous by increasing or decreasing the temperature.
