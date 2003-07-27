1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given that the rate of atmospheric pressure change with altitude on a particular planet is 0.0614 kPa•km–1, what is the value of this rate in J•cm–4?
A
0.0614 J•cm–4
B
6.14×10–4 J•cm–4
C
6.14×10–10 J•cm–4
D
6.14×10–8 J•cm–4