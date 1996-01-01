3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown compound consists of C, H, and N. When 0.227 g of the compound is ignited, it gives off 0.6581 g of CO2 and 0.1122 g of H2O. Determine its empirical formula and molecular formula if its molar mass is 273.33
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
empirical formula: C18H15N3; molecular formula: C6H5N
B
empirical formula: C18H15N3; molecular formula: C18H15N3
C
empirical formula: C6H5N; molecular formula: C18H15N3
D
empirical formula: C6H5N; molecular formula: C6H5N