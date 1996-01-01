3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sample X has a molecular weight of 378.29 g and only contains C, H, and Cl. If 1.12 g X produces 1.57 g CO2 and 0.56 g H2O after combustion analysis, what is the molecular formula?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C12H21Cl6
B
C4H7Cl2
C
C2H4Cl
D
C12H24Cl6