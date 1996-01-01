6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solubility Rules
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the solutes present in each of the following aqueous solutions:
a. Magnesium chloride, MgCl2 (strong electrolyte)
b. Carbonic acid, H2CO3 (weak electrolyte)
c. Benzene, C6H6 (nonelectrolyte)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(A) Mg2+, Cl-, MgCl2 (B) H+, CO32-, H2CO3 (C) C6H6
B
(A) Mg2+, Cl- (B) H+, CO32-(C) C6, H+
C
(A) Mg2+, Cl-, MgCl2 (B) H+, CO32-(C) C6H6
D
(A) Mg2+, Cl- (B) H+, CO32-, H2CO3 (C) C6H6