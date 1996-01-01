15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 127 °C, H2CO3 decomposes to produce H2O and CO2. What is the order of the reaction and the rate constant for the consumption of H2CO3 based on the following kinetic data?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is zeroth-order. The rate constant for the consumption of H2CO3 is 1.9×10−4 M•s−1.
B
The reaction is first-order. The rate constant for the consumption of H2CO3 is 9.8×10−3 s−1.
C
The reaction is second-order. The rate constant for the consumption of H2CO3 is 0.54 M—1•s−1.