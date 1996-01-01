18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on Le Chatelier's principle, what will happen to the solubility of AgCN when AgClO4 is added to the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solubility of AgCN will increase.
B
The solubility of AgCN will decrease.
C
The solubility of AgCN will remain the same.