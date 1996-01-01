11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given two unknown salts, AB and CD. The radius of A+ is equal to C2+ and the radius of B- is equal to D3-. Determine the lattice energy of CD if it was found that the lattice energy of AB is -456.0 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-2736 kJ/mol
B
-1368 kJ/mol
C
-912 kJ/mol
D
-456 kJ/mol