6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction of chloric acid with potassium hydroxide, provide the balanced molecular and net ionic equations.
A
Molecular Equation: HClO3(aq) + KOH(aq) → KClO3(s) + H2O(g)
Net Ionic Equation: H+(aq) + OH−(aq) → H2O(g)
B
Molecular Equation: HClO3(aq) + KOH(aq) → KClO3(aq) + H2O(l)
Net Ionic Equation: H+(aq) + OH−(aq) → H2O(l)
C
Molecular Equation: HClO3(aq) + KOH(aq) → KClO3(aq) + H2O(l)
Net Ionic Equation: H+(aq) + ClO3−(aq) → HClO3(aq)
D
Molecular Equation: HClO3(aq) + KOH(aq) → K+(aq) + ClO3−(aq) + H2O(l)
Net Ionic Equation: H+(aq) + OH−(aq) → H2O(g)
