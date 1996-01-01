15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following graph is an Arrhenius plot for two different chemical reactions (marked Reaction 1 and Reaction 2). Determine which one of the two reactions has a smaller value of the pre-exponential factor (A).
The following graph is an Arrhenius plot for two different chemical reactions (marked Reaction 1 and Reaction 2). Determine which one of the two reactions has a smaller value of the pre-exponential factor (A).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction 1
B
Reaction 2