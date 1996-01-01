18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.150 M NaOH solution is used to titrate two separate acid solutions: A 25.00 mL 0.124 M HI solution and a 20.00 mL 0.184 M CH3COOH solution. Which of the two titration curves will have a higher pH at the start?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.124 M HI solution
B
0.184 M CH3COOH