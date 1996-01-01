18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the pH of a solution of 0.250 M HF and 0.200 M KF before and after dilution by a factor of 5. The pKa of HF is 3.20.
Find the pH of a solution of 0.250 M HF and 0.200 M KF before and after dilution by a factor of 5. The pKa of HF is 3.20.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Before dilution: 3.55After dilution: 3.35
B
Before dilution: 3.10After dilution: 3.10
C
Before dilution: 3.20After dilution: 3.30
D
Before dilution: 3.20After dilution: 4.20