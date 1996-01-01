18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The images below show the individual titration curve of two weak acids, a and b, with a strong base
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Acid a has a larger Ka than acid b
b. Acid b has a larger Ka than acid a
c. Acid a and b have equal Ka
d. None of the above
A
Acid a has a larger Ka than acid b
B
Acid b has a larger Ka than acid a
C
Acid a and b have equal Ka
D
None of the above