6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of WCl6 with Al at 400 °C produces black crystals of a compound containing only tungsten and chlorine. When this compound is reduced with hydrogen, it gives 0.8916 g of tungsten metal and hydrochloric acid, which is absorbed in water. Titration of the hydrochloric acid requires 92.4 mL of 0.2102 M NaOH to reach the end point. What is the empirical formula of the black tungsten chloride?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
WCl
B
WCl2
C
WCl4
D
WCl6