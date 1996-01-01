The reaction of WCl 6 with Al at 400 °C produces black crystals of a compound containing only tungsten and chlorine. When this compound is reduced with hydrogen, it gives 0.8916 g of tungsten metal and hydrochloric acid, which is absorbed in water. Titration of the hydrochloric acid requires 92.4 mL of 0.2102 M NaOH to reach the end point. What is the empirical formula of the black tungsten chloride?