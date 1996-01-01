15. Chemical Kinetics
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) → 2 HI(g) was thought to occur via a two-step mechanism:
Step 1: I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g) (fast equilibrium)
Step 2: 2 I(g) + H2(g) → 2 HI(g) (slow)
Determine the rate law for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate = k[I2][H2]2
B
Rate = k[I2][H2]
C
Rate = k[I]2[H2]
D
Rate = k[I2]2[H2]