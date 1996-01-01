6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
147PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following cell notation:
Mg(s) | Mg2+(aq) || Cu2+(aq) | Cu(s)
Determine the Mg2+:Cu2+ concentration ratio at 25.0 °C if the cell potential is measured to be 2.74 V. (E°red,Mg2+ = −2.37 V; E°red,Cu2+ = 0.34 V)
Consider the following cell notation:
Mg(s) | Mg2+(aq) || Cu2+(aq) | Cu(s)
Determine the Mg2+:Cu2+ concentration ratio at 25.0 °C if the cell potential is measured to be 2.74 V. (E°red,Mg2+ = −2.37 V; E°red,Cu2+ = 0.34 V)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.21
B
0.0969
C
10.3
D
0.311