14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the best solvent for calcium chloride (ionic) from the following and state its solute-solvent interaction with calcium chloride.
water, chloroform, ethanol or benzene
A
Chloroform, Dipole-dipole interaction and dispersion forces
B
Water, Hydrogen-bonding and dispersion forces
C
Ethanol, Dipole-dipole interaction and dispersion forces
D
Water, Ion-dipole interaction and dispersion forces
E
Ethanol, Hydrogen-bonding and dispersion forces
F
Benzene, Dispersion forces