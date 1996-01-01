12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is the structure of Zolpidem (sold under the brand name Ambien), a drug primarily used for the treatment of sleeping problems. Identify the orbitals that overlap to form bonds 1 and 2. Ignore resonance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bond 1: C–N σ bond: C sp + N spC–N π bond: C p + N sBond 2: C s + N sp3
B
Bond 1: C–N σ bond: C sp3 + N sp3C–N π bond: C s + N pBond 2: C sp2 + N sp2
C
Bond 1: C–N σ bond: C sp2 + N spC–N π bond: C s + N sBond 2: C sp2 + N sp3
D
Bond 1: C–N σ bond: C sp2 + N sp2C–N π bond: C p + N pBond 2: C sp3 + N sp3