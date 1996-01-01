18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the volume of the added base where the pH is used for the calculations of equilibrium problems involving the Kb and concentration of the conjugate base based on the given curve for the titration of a weak monoprotic acid and a strong base
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.00 mL
B
13.00 mL
C
18.00 mL
D
20.00 mL