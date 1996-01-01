10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration
The Electron Configuration
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Naturally occurring neodymium is composed of 5 stable isotopes, 142Nd, 143Nd, 145Nd, 146Nd, and 148Nd. Write the electron configuration for neodymium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s24d105p66s24f4
B
1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s24d105p66s14f6
C
1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s24d105p66s24f5
D
1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s24d105p66s14f3