6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molarity
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a person that drank alcohol in a bar. It was measured that they have 1.35 g total of alcohol (ethanol, C2H5OH) in their body. The average blood volume for their height is 4.5 L. The concentration of alcohol is halved every 4 hours. Calculate the concentration of alcohol in terms of molarity after 8 hours.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0016 M
B
0.0025 M
C
0.0164 M
D
0.0274 M