12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Hybridization
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the molecule NH4+ showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the N-H bond?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
N(sp2)-H(sp3)
B
N(sp)-H(sp3)
C
N(sp3)-H(s)
D
N(sp2)-H(s)