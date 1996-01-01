15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction A → B, the concentration of A is observed over time and tabulated below.
Determine the rate order and calculate the rate constant. Determine the rate when [A] = 0.04 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction order: zero-orderk = 3.8 × 10–3 M/sRate = 3.8 × 10–3 M/s
B
Reaction order: first-orderk = 7.3 × 10–4 s–1Rate = 1.5 × 10–4 M/s
C
Reaction order: second-orderk = 9.2 × 10–2 M–1 s–1Rate = 4.5 × 10–2 M/s