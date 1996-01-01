18. Aqueous Equilibrium
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bromcresol purple is a weak acid and can act as an acid-base indicator. The yellow acidic form is equal in amount to the purple base form when the pH is equal to 6.3. Determine the pKa for bromcresol purple.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pKa = 6.3
B
pKa = 7.7
C
pKa = 3.1
D
pKa = 12.6